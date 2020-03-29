Seven sent to quarantine centre in Nalgonda district

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Nalgonda: In all seven persons who came to the district from other States, have been shifted to quarantine centre setup in Mahathma Gandhi University at Yellareddyguda in the district.

The district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said that those coming to the district from other States, must be home quarantined for 14 days, failing which they would be shifted to the quarantine centre.

Seven persons were found violating home quarantine following which they were shifted to quarantine centre where they would keep for 14 days under examination.

He has also asked people to inform to toll-free numbers -1800 425 1442, 08682 -244151 if they notice that any persons violating home quarantine in their area.

Three shifted to quarantine centre in Suryapet district

Suryapet: Police have shifted three people coming to Tirumalgiri from Maldives to the quarantine centre in Imampet of Suryapet district after they were found violating home quarantine.

Three persons including two persons belonging to Kattangur in Nalgonda and one person belonging to Kothagudem, arrived in India on March 20 and reached Tirumalgiri on March 26.

They have rented a house in the village and have resided in it since.

Circle Inspector of Nagaram Srinivas informed that a constable, who was working in Tirumalgiri police station, provided shelter to the three persons without informing the matter to the department.

We have also raised a complaint on this issue to the higher officials, he added.

