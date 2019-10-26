Seven shepherds stranded in Godavari in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Mancherial: Seven shepherds were stranded in swirling waters of Godavari near Kolluru village in Kotapalli mandal. Cops launched rescue operation.

Kotapalli police said that the stranded shepherds were Singarboyina Ramesh, Gandrakota Gattu, Bhandari Chinnaiah, Anga Ramesh, Denaboyina Mallesh, Javeri Chandraiah and Potla Mallaiah belonging to two villages in Chennur mandal.

The seven shepherds were caught in the river when they were grazing the animals in the riverbed following the release of water from Annaram barrage built across Godavari. They informed their plight to local cops who in turn rushed to shore of the river and began rescue operations.

“Two country-made boats and six expert divers were sent to bring them back. They are standing on a high point in the river. They will be rescued by 8 pm,” Kotapalli Assistant Sub-Inspector MA Naseer, who is monitoring the rescue operation, told Telangana Today. The shepherds were worried about their sheep which went missing in the waters of the river. However, we requested them to return in the boats, he added.

It is learned that the shepherds were grazing somewhere between 700 and 800 sheep at a spot in the river where abundant grass was available. However, they were unaware of the release of the water from the barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram project, resulting in the incident.

