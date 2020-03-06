Seven shuttlers pull out of All England Open

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: With the coronavirus (Covid-19) reaching new places with each passing day and United Kingdom already on the list of affected places, Indian singles players HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma and Sourabh Verma, along with doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Sheety and Sumeeth Reddy-Manu Attri have decided to skip the prestigious All England Open which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from March 11.

Speaking exclusively to Telangana Today, World No. 27 player Prannoy confirmed that they have decided to skip the tournament and agreed that it will have an impact on his chances of making it to Olympics. “I think it is obviously going to affect. I don’t think I have a chance anymore (to qualify for Olympics). But right now, seeing the situation I feel this is the correct decision. Travelling is scary right now. There is a lot of travel ahead for us with back to back tournament in All England and Swiss Open. I don’t think is going to be safer over there. There are already cases of coronavirus which have been reported in those parts plus the travel is a worrying aspect,” he said.

He further added that he is worried about his health. “The priority is to take care of the health. I was down with dengue in the last four, five months. So my immunity levels are not so great as well. Considering that, it is important I don’t get into a mess like that and it will be very tough to recover from that.”

When asked about his plans regarding upcoming tournaments India Open, Malaysian Open and Singapore Open, he said, “I have to see how the Indian open, Malaysia and Singapore Open pan out. Singapore doesn’t look like is a very good spot now to travel. It is up to individuals. Players, who are close to Olympic qualification, have to take decisions. If one is not worried, they can go and play but it is important we have to understand that after this also we have life and we have four to five years of badminton left and we are not finished in these one or two months. It is important to know about that,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, doubles player Chirag said they took the decision after consulting doubles coaches and chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. “Yes, we pulled out of All England. We decided this today after speaking to our coaches. They were supportive and said that we more or less booked the place for Olympics and we need not take risk,” he said. The Mumbai-based shuttler also revealed that he is heading for his hometown on Friday for week’s break. “I am going to Mumbai and comeback after a week. There are reports of coronavirus cases in Hyderabad as well.”

When asked about his plans on future tournaments, he said, “Right now we are skipping only All England. If India Open is taking place, we will play. After India Open, we sent entries for Malaysian and Singapore. If there is a possibility, we will play. It will depend on the situation. If there is a possibility, we will play. We might play in Badminton Asia Championships in Manila since Manila is not so dangerous,” he concluded.

Earlier, there was rumour that the players vacated the Sai-Gopichand Academy because of coronavirus threat but later officials denied the allegations saying that the trainees had left because of examination.

