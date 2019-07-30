Seven sisters of Bollywood on ICW ’19

By | Published: 9:09 pm

As the India Couture Week (ICW) culminated recently, bridal couture dominated the ramp as Bollywood divas turned showstoppers for fashion designers. Here’s a list of celebrities who upped the glam quotient at the showcase.

Malaika Arora for Sulakshana Manga

The Cultural Cascade

Malaika Arora sported a lime green ensemble inspired by the sunset on Varanasi ghats. Her zardosi lehenga and sleeveless blouse had calligraphy and motifs from the city, and were paired with a matching crepe dupatta.

Kriti Sanon for Shyamal and Bhumika

The Renaissance Muse

Kriti wore a muted beige-coloured raw silk lehenga, inspired by the Rennaissance fresco and architecture, with a one-shoulder puffed sleeve blouse and tulle dupatta.

Aditi Rao Hydari for Pankaj & Nidhi

Mosaiq

The Padmavat actor wore a billowy, off-shoulder ice-pink blouse and golden skirt as she walked the ramp as showstopper for the couture debutants. Nude makeup, sleek hairdo and a statement neck piece were the pick of the day.

Sara Ali Khan for Falguni Shane Peacock

Bonjour Ajmer

Wearing an ivory buckled lehenga and full-sleeve blouse densely embroidered with silk threads, embellished sequins, Sara Ali Khan marked her ramp debut. Her rumoured beau Karthik Aryan and brother Ibrahim were also seen at the show.

Rakul Preet Singh for Reynu Tandon

The Savannah Saga

Inspired by the pink sky and sunset, Rakul Preet closed the show wearing a dull pink lehenga choli with resham thread embroidery and gold laser cut work.

Diana Penty for Gaurav Gupta

The Cocktail actor was seen wearing a gradient-sculpted mermaid gown. With winged eyeliner and a french bun, she wore diamond earrings and ear cuff to complete her futuristic look.

Kiara Advani for Amit Agarwal

Lumen

Wearing a quintessential red bridal lehenga, the actor styled the look with sleek hair. A green neck piece gave a statement contrast to her look.