Seven taken into custody for murder of youth in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Seven persons were taken into custody by the Kalapather police for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 21-year-old man on Tuesday on Misrigunj Road in old city.

Syed Muqtar Ali (21), a resident of Chunne-Ki-Bhatti area was chased and hacked to death by two persons near Al Yaseen Hotel. Muqtar was previously involved in two cases registered at Kamatipura and Shahalibanda police stations following a brawl with one Mohd Muqashim over a petty issue.

After the incident, the police beefed up security in the area following reports of retaliatory attacks. DCP (South) Amber Kishore Jha had asked ACP Charminar B Anjaiah to supervise the investigation. During investigation, police identified seven persons including the prime suspect Hasan and Ahmed Yafai. It is learnt that five others were also booked by the police for their alleged involvement.

