Seven things you should know about bath bombs

By | Published: 7:56 pm

With all the running around we do on a day-to-day basis, there is a lot of pent up tension and stress that we carry around. Once this stress becomes too much to handle, people start longing for some time away from all of it. While each individual has his/her own way of dealing with it, a relaxing dip in warm water is something most people opt for. If you haven’t tried it yet, here is a step-by-step description that might help you do so.

Create the setting

Usually done as a relaxing activity, a warm dip deserves a place on your alone time to-do list. Your ‘me time’ isn’t completely perfect unless you have the perfect setting. Create the mood by lighting a few scented candles, flower petals of your choice, some soft music and lukewarm water and you are all set.

Pick the right one

Bath bombs come in different shapes, sizes and aromas. Carefully pick and choose the one of your liking and enjoy the experience.

Fill the tub

Fill the tub as deep as you like. If you have the luxury of taking your own sweet time, make the water slightly hotter so that you can enjoy your dip for a longer time. You can also use a bath pillow to lean back and relax.

Drop the bomb

This is the time when you drop the bomb into the water. Once in it, it will start fizzing and bubbling and will eventually dissolve, leaving behind some flower extracts and essential oils. The process takes a few minutes to complete; however, you can enter the water while it’s still fizzing.

Plug in some music

The whole experience isn’t complete without some background music. Depending on your music preference, you can either plug in your ear phones or play it out loud through speakers, while you let the water soothe your muscles.

Sit back and relax

Just sit back and relax. You can either read a book or sneak in a snack or watch something (on your phone or tablet) or just simply close your eyes and enjoy the serenity; the choice is yours.

Time to get out

When the water starts to cool down naturally, take the hint and get out of the tub. Depending on the type of bomb you chose, a few minutes under the shower is advisable.