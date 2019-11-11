Seven-year jail for rape accused in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Sangareddy: A 60-year-old man, who was accused in an attempt to rape of a five-year-old girl, from Siddipet town, has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment by Sangareddy Court.

First Additional District Sessions Court, Judge, Justice, B Papi Reddy has pronounced the judgement on Monday. The Judge has also imposed Rs 5,000 after convicting the accused, Siddula Mallesham. On May 1 2018, Mallesham, a resident of Khadarpura in Siddipet town, had taken the victim to an isolated place and attempt to rape the girl. Somehow, the girl has managed to escape from the clutches of the accused. After knowing about the incident, the parents, and their relatives had staged a protest demanding stringent action against the accused. After conducting an inquiry, Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis has assured to file a charge against the accused. The Commissioner has instructed, ACP,Ramesh to file the charge sheet. Following the arguments, the Sangareddy Court has pronounced the verdict today.

