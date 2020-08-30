Seven-year-old boy drowns in SRSP canal in Suryapet

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Suryapet: A seven-year-old boy drowned in the SRSP canal at Manikya Thanda of Narsimhulugidem gram panchayat, Nagaram mandal in Suryapet district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dharavath Sandeep, a native of Maniyka Thanda. Sandeep and his elder brother Santhosh went to the SRSP canal for a bath. Both of them accidentally slipped and fell into the canal while bathing on the canal steps.

Vepula China Rathaiah, a shepherd who was grazing his sheep near the place, saw the boys falling into the canal and managed to rescue Santhosh. His efforts to save Sandeep, however, went in vain since the water current in the canal washed away the latter. Locals found his body at a place about 100 metres away from the place of the incident.

China Rathaiah, a native of D Kothapally village, said he noticed the two boys slipped and fall into the canal. He managed to save Santhosh, but his brother Sandeep was washed away in the canal, he said. Nagaram police filed a case and took up investigation.

