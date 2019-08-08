Seven-year-old boy drowns in water pit in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 1:05 am

Mahabubabad: A seven-year-old boy accidentally fell into a pit filled with rain water on Thursday and died despite efforts by his mother to save him. The deceased was identified as Sk Nazeer, son of Sk Lalabi. The incident took place in Madanathurthi of Nellikuduru mandal of Mahbubabad district.

According Sub-Inspector of Police Devender, Nazeer and his mother Sk Lalabi hail from Annaram in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal Rural district. They came to Lalabi’s sister’s home at Madanathurthi. The women were washing clothes near the village lake when the child accidentally fell into a pit filled with rain water while playing. Even though his mother rushed to save him from the pit, the boy drowned. The police retrieved the body from the pit and shifted it to the area hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.

