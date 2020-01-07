Seven-year-old Siddhanth Nair creates app for healthy habits

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Children are picky eaters and parents do their best to ensure that their kids get the required nutrition on a daily basis. Especially during school, it’s a tough job for parents to give a healthy tiffin as kids tend to prefer to consume junk food with little or no nutritive value. To tackle this situation and ensure healthy eating habits in kids, a seven-year-old boy called Siddhanth Nair, from the city has created the Nutrition App which helps to record and calculate the nutrition kids are getting from their tiffin box.

Siddhanth’s school follows a healthy tiffin regime for kids. Being on the WhiteHat Jr platform for the past 5-6 months, he wanted to utilise his learning to create an app to spread the message to other parents and encourage other kids to eat healthy as well.

He learnt to code on WhiteHat Jr, an EdTech startup that teaches coding to kids between 6 to 14 years of age. Teaching cutting-edge curriculum on technologies like AI, robotics, machine learning and space tech, the startup aims to harness natural creativity of kids and shift their mindset from consumers to creators at an early age. After seeing great success for its online platform, the company is working to bring its AI and robotics coding curriculum to schools across the country.

