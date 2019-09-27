Several areas in Hyderabad inundated; DRF teams on boats on the job

By | Published: 9:58 am 10:02 am

Hyderabad: Heavy rains pounded Hyderabad again late on Thursday night, leaving many streets in colonies and residential areas under sheets of water, apart from strong winds uprooting a few trees in different areas.

Due to the heavy rains, a portion of the retaining wall of a nala connecting Hussain Sagar collapsed at the flood waters entered into several houses in MS Maktha at Raj Bhavan.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected the situation at MS Maktha late in the night and monitored the relief measures. Two disaster response force teams have been deployed in the area to clear stagnated water.

With tree branches collapsing on electrical lines, power to Osmania General Hospital was disrupted since 3 am. Officials said power supply has been restored.

Trees collapsed in few areas like DD Colony, Methodist Colony, Srinagar Colony and others.

With flood water continuing to inundate East Anandbagh area, the GHMC is deploying a DRF team with power boats and life jackets to shift residents to other areas.

