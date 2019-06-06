Several independents to be kingmakers in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Nalgonda: MPTCs, who had won as independents, are the most sought after in seven mandals of erstwhile Nalgonda district as no political party has the required numbers to win MPP president posts on their own.

The seven mandals are Rajapet, Thurkapally, Athmakur(M), Thipparthy, Ramannapet, Kethepally and Chandur. Of these, four fall under Yadadri-Bhongir district and three in Nalgonda district. In Thipparthy mandal, which has nine MPTCs, the TRS and the Congress have won four each, making an independent candidate the kingmaker. The outcome depends on his decision to go with the TRS or the Congress.

In Chandur mandal, of the 11 MPTC seats, four were won by the TRS, five by the Congress and one each by the CPI and the BJP. The BJP and CPI MPTCs are going to play a crucial role in the MPP president elections. The duo have no other option but to vote for the nominee of either the TRS or the Congress or abstain from voting.

In Kethepally mandal, of the 11 MPTCs, the TRS won five MPTCs and the Congress four while independents secured two seats. Leaders of both the parties are making their best efforts woo the independents.

Of the 15 MPTCs in Ramannapet mandal, the TRS secured six, the Congress five and the CPI (M) three while a seat was won by an independent. The support of CPI (M) MPTCs would decide which party candidate would be elected MPP president of the mandal.

Out of the total 11 MPTCs in Rajapet mandal, five were won by the TRS, three by the Congress, two by the BJP and one by an independent. Against this backdrop, BJP MPTCs and the independent emerged as the deciders.

In Thurkapally mandal, the election of MPP president seems to be quite interesting. Of the nine MPTCs, four were won by the TRS, five by the Congress and one by an independent.

The similar situation prevailed in Athmakur(M) mandal, with the TRS winning three MPTCs as against four by the Congress and one by the independent candidate.

