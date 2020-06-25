Several shops to remain shut in old city of Hyderabad for 7-10 days

By | Published: 9:26 pm 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Several businessmen in the older parts of the city have decided to keep their establishment closed for a period between seven to 10 days as a precautionary measure following the rise in Covid-19 positive cases.

On Thursday, many shops at the Pathergatti were closed as the local traders decided to not to open their shops for the next few days.

“As a precautionary measure we decided to close down the shops from Thursday. Already few shopkeepers did not open the shops today and more will follow from Friday as orders placed by customers are to be handed over by them,” said Abid Moinuddin, president, Pathergatti Traders Association.

The Lad Bazaar Bangle Market Association also decided to close down their shops for a week from Friday onwards. “All the shops in the market will be closed from Friday for next week. The decision is taken collectively by all the shopkeepers,” said the association members.

