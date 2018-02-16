Severed head of baby: Parents still unknown

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Even as the mystery of the severed head of baby has been solved with the suspects being arrested, there are still several aspects of the case waiting to be unraveled. The baby’s torso, which the suspect Rajasekhar allegedly threw into the River Musi near Pratap Singaram along with the knife he used to behead her, is yet to be recovered.

The parents of the baby too are yet to be traced. All that the police have revealed so far is that Rajasekhar searched for a girl child in Bhoiguda between 7 pm and 8 pm on January 31 and found the child on the roadside with her parents, suspected to be nomads or beggars. He returned to the spot around 1.30 am on February 1 and kidnapped the child. So far, there have been no missing child complaints from Bhoiguda, which has baffled the police. Though a couple from Kacheguda had approached the police earlier, claiming that the child was theirs, the claim was found to be false after police did a DNA profiling.

Rajasekhar, incidentally, had fed the baby with milk in a feeding bottle before killing her. Police said the feeding bottle and the nipple, which were also part of evidence that confirmed his involvement, were recovered from underneath the spare wheel in the boot of his cab. Police also recovered a bow and arrow made of coconut leaf midribs and a few bamboo leaves tied together like a broom, which were apparently used for the black magic rituals the couple did after killing the child.