Severed head of baby: Police finds evidence

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: In a major development in the case in which the severed head of a baby was found on the terrace of a house in Chilkanagar on February 1, the Uppal police have recovered evidence that has now confirmed that the complainant in the case, K Rajasekhar, himself was the prime suspect.

While the police are tight-lipped over the evidence that they have reportedly unearthed to confirm that Rajasekhar himself was behind the gruesome incident, sources confirmed that the case was one of human sacrifice as well. More details on the latest development in the case, which had remained a mystery with different theories including that of black magic being floated.

The police, who had scanned CCTV footage from the area recorded on the day before the head was found by Rajasekhar’s mother-in-law on their terrace, had hinted that a human sacrifice angle or that of black magic was there. However, despite repeated inspections of the spot from where the baby’s head was found, no evidence had come forth, leaving the case wide open. Interestingly, the torso of the baby, suspected to be a girl child of about three months and suspected to be from a nearby district, is yet to be traced.

Officials from the Uppal police on Wednesday said they had identified a clue that confirmed Rajashekhar as the prime suspect. “Further details cannot be divulged at this moment,” a senior official said.