‘Sewa Diwas’ organised by SCR

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Favourite bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi along with floral tributes and a host of cultural events marked the 150th birth anniversary of the ‘Father of the Nation’ across the city on Wednesday. Several organisations and social groups conducted bhajans and cultural programmes highlighting the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi to the country.

To commemorate the sesquicentenary celebrations, South Central Railway (SCR) organised ‘Sewa Diwas’ programme at Hyderabad railway station and the SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya urged rail users to do away with single-use plastic on railways.

Paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of DRDO, participated in a cleanliness drive at a government school in Mallapur and its surrounding villages. “Every year, millions of tons of e-waste is being generated globally whereas the re-cycling mechanisms are still in emerging stage and need innovative technologies to combat the menace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials paid floral tributes by garlanding the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. TSRTC Incharge Managing Director Sunil Sharma said everyone should draw inspiration from Mahatma by fighting a war against violence, hatred and jealousy to attain peace in the society.

To mark the day, a one-day workshop on solar utilisation was organized by Gandhi Global Solar Yatra at the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and Management College.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter