Sewerage master plan for Hyderabad suburbs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has intensified measures aimed at covering the areas in city peripheries with a network of underground drainage system. In an effort to extend the sewerage network to the peripheral areas, the water board is roping in a consultant to prepare a sewerage master plan covering the entire GHMC area and up to the Outer Ring Road.

This comes in the wake of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao’s recent announcement that underground drainage system will be extended to the peripheral areas at an estimated cost of Rs 3,100 crore. “The idea is to provide 100 per cent sewerage network and collection system in the entire civic body jurisdiction and extending it till ORR growth corridor,” said HMWSSB Chief General Manager (Quality Control and Vigilance Circle) B Mukesh.

At present, the underground drainage system covers only the GHMC core area and with new residential areas mushrooming along what once were city suburbs and beyond, the demand for sewerage network has increased from residents. In a few peripheral areas, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is managing the drainage system. However, with the rapid expansion of the city, the Minister during the inauguration of water reservoir at LB Nagar stressed on the need for underground drainage system.

Accordingly, HMWSSB has stepped up its efforts and decided to have a consultant for studying the various aspects of the work involved and also for preparing a detailed project report. The consultant is expected to submit a comprehensive project report covering all parameters, including feasibility analysis, estimated cost, designs and drawings and integration of the new systems with the existing network, the official said.

The study will finalise the locations for independent drainage catchment areas, sewerage treatment plants, trunk sewers and other infrastructure. “The focus will be on ensuring a right integration of the new drainage system that is to come up with the network existing already,” the official added.