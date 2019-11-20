Sewerage Treatment Plants to be set up in PPP mode in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: To promote use of treated water supplied through Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP) for gardening and industrial utility, the GHMC is exploring the possibilities of setting up STPs under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the municipal corporation would shortly issue orders on making use of treated water from STPs for gardening in parks and industrial use. Nagpur is already implementing the project of operating STPs under PPP mode.

Following the instructions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Mayor along MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and civic body senior officials visited Nagpur to study the Metro rail double decker model wherein flyover is constructed on same pillars as for Metro line, besides underpasses etc.

“Significant advantages. Need to plan for Hyderabad,” tweeted Kumar on Tuesday. The advantage of double decker model is that it cuts down the land and property acquisition and eventually the project costs are reduced by 40 per cent. More importantly, the model helps in executing the Metro rail works much faster compared to conventional construction methods, officials said.

