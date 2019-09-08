Sewing machines distributed to women in Kaghaznagar

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Chetana foundation, a US-based voluntary organisation and Gurudakshina, a Khammam-based NGO jointly distributed 100 sewing machines to women in Kaghaznagar town on Sunday. Sirpur (T) MLA K Konappa was the chief guest of the event, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu was also present.

Konappa was all praise for the foundations for coming forward to transform lives of the women belonging to the town by giving the machines. He said that the gesture of the voluntary organizations would help women achieve financial empowerment. He added that TRS government was implementing a slew of schemes aiming to bring changes to the lives of women.

Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu also lauded the organisations for distributing the machines. He told other not-for profit making bodies to draw inspiration from Chetana and Gurudakshina in taking up community service. He assured that the district administration would extend all support to those organisations that conduct social service.

MM Jindal, unit head of Sirpur Paper Mills Limited, General Manager (industrial relations) of SPM Alok Srivatsav and Kaghaznagar RDO were present.

