‘Sex and the City’ actor Sarah shares throwback picture

By | Published: 4:32 pm

The television show ‘Sex and the City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker shocked her fans as she shared a throwback picture of Andy Cohen from the sets. The 54-year-old actor who played as Carrie Bradshaw in the sitcom shared two photos of herself with Cohen, who was just seen in two episodes of the comedy-drama.

She captioned the post, “Oh young love. Early friendship. I couldn’t possibly have known what @bravoandy would come to mean or how the love for him would grow. Thank you so much @everyoutfitonsatcIt was a blissful walk down memory lane and a sweet thrill to recognise what the decades of friendship have rendered.”

The first photo showed Cohen putting a shoe on Parker’s foot who is seen in her character while the second picture simply showed Cohen standing next to Parker.The comment sections were filled with stunning reactions from the audience, as they never really noticed his presence in the show.

“Oh no!!! I did not know he was in SATC!!!” commented one person. Last year Cohen himself had shared the same photograph on his Instagram handle explaining his appearance during the show’s fourth season.