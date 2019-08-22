Sex racket busted, 14-year-old rescued in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team busted an international human trafficking for sex racket and rescued a 14-year-old girl from Bangladesh, at Kushaiguda late in the night on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, the SOT from Malkajgiri raided a house in a residential colony in Kushaiguda and rescued the minor girl apart from arresting three human traffickers, including one from Bangladesh. The suspects had taken a flat on rent and were running a prostitution racket for the last two months, police said.

“We are verifying their antecedents and the network operating here,” an official said, adding that more details would be revealed during further investigation.

The racket was busted following an alert given by Prajwala co-founder Sunitha Krishnan. The Rachakonda police was alerted by her about a missing Bangladeshi girl.

“About 10 days ago, I received information about a missing Bangladeshi child from my colleagues working in the same sector who suspected her to be in Hyderabad. I informed Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat, and the ball started rolling,” Krishnan said.

For eight days, the search went on. Late on Wednesday, the child was rescued from the sex trafficking racket with the three traffickers being arrested by the SOT.

“I’m feeling blessed to have such human beings and such amazing officers. Makes us all believe in the system and the criminal justice delivery,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter