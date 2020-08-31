Sexagenarian takes part in 100-km cycle ride

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: Sixty-eight-year old Dr Sreenivas, a gastroenterologist at Care Hospital, Banjara Hills, was among the 60 riders who took part in the Hyderabad Cyclists Group’s 100-km ride to Kondapochamma dam. HCG president Marri Laxman Reddy flagged off the rally from the city. Four women riders successfully completed the 100-km route along with 25 new riders. “It is encouraging news as more and more are taking to cycle adventure,’’ said Reddy.

