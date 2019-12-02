Sexual assault on techie: Cyberabad police forms special teams to nab suspect

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have formed two teams to nab the suspect in the case of sexual assault attempt on an IT employee in Bachupally late on Saturday evening. The suspect, Jayal Chand, is a native of Andhra Pradesh and is known to the family. He befriended the victim through online matrimonial website few weeks ago. After collecting the details of residence of the family through regular chatting on social media and over phone, Jayal Chand came to the city on Saturday.

“When no one was there in the house, the suspect barged into the house and reportedly attempted to sexually assault the victim,” said the Jagadgirigutta police quoting the complaint. When the family members of the victim came home, they found her in an unconscious state and alerted the police. The victim was later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

After collecting details from the family about Jayal Chand, the police have formed two teams to trace and nab him. “Soon we will nab him, only after that we would be able know the motive of his visit to the city and what happened in the house,” said A Venkateshwar Rao, DCP Madhapur.

