Sexual harassment case against DMHO in Bhupalpally

Published: 12:32 am

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The Ghanpur (Mulugu) police registered a case against the incharge District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr N Gopal Rao on charges of sexual harassment, and are investigating the case following a complaint lodged by Medical Officer of the Chelpur Primary Health Centre.

Though the First Information Report (FIR) was registered on May 7 under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), police are yet to arrest the DMHO.

When contacted, Ghanpur Sub-Inspector Rajan Babu said the police had served a notice on the DMHO asking him to cooperate with them in the investigation. It is said that the notices were handed over at the office of the DMHO in Bhupalpally a couple of days ago.

The lady officer said she had approached the police only after submitting a complaint to both the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP).

