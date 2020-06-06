Sexual harassment: Inquiry ordered on excise official

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday ordered a departmental inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman employee of the department by a Prohibition and Excise Superintendent in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The Minister, speaking at a high-level review meeting here, said women employees must feel free to bring such issues to the notice of the Excise Commissioner without any hesitation. He said there would be a women officer in the inquiry committee that would be headed by a Deputy Commissioner-level officer.

The Minister also gave permission to A4 wine shops to sell liquor till 8:30 pm hereafter. He also directed officials to plant toddy trees under Haritha Haram in coordination with the Forest Department. He said so far 3.52 crore toddy palm trees had been planted under different phases of the programme.

