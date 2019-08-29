Sexy siren Paayal sets social media on fire

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hotness alert! Paayal Rajput is at her steamy best with her upcoming movie teaser RDX Love after its release on Thursday. A day after her photo shoot in a wet lehenga made Telugu fans go crazy, the teaser of her film has become the talk of the town.

Directed by Shankar Bhanu, the movie is being produced by C Kalyan. The teaser starts off with the dialogue of Paayal “Emotions should be controlled when parents are not home, if not, keep ‘safety’ handy!”

After her huge stardom with RX100 a year ago, the Punjab girl has waited for the right time to strike. Besides doing RDX Love, she is playing a role opposite Venkatesh in the upcoming movie Venky Mama. Other characters in RDX Love include Naresh, Aamani, Mumait Khan, Vidyullekha Raman, Nagineedu and Aditya Menon, etc., in supporting roles.

Radhan is composing music for this film, which is touted to be a romantic emotional entertainer. C Ram Prasad is handling the cinematography.