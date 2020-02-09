SFA, Reeds FA, GFA triumph in Baby League Football Tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Football Club (SFC), Reefs FA and GFA emerged under-7, under-9 and under-11 champions of the AIFF Golden Baby League organised by Sreenidhi Football Club. A total of 36 teams participated in the event. Former national team captain Shabbir Ali and Telangana Football Association president GP Palguna attended the prize distribution event.

Results: All finals: U-7: SFC bt Reeds A 6-2; U-9: Reeds FA bt GFA 5-0; U-11: GFA bt GRFA 5-2.

