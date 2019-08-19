SFI activists lay siege to Warangal Collectorate

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Warangal Urban: Demanding that the State government resolve the issues pertaining to the education sector, students under the aegis of Students Federation of India (SFI) laid siege to the District Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, SFI State vice president Naresh Yadav said nearly 25,000 teacher posts, 750 Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) posts and 20 District Educational Officer (DEO) posts were lying vacant in the State and the government was not filling them. “In the name of rationalisation, nearly 4,000 government schools have been closed down in the State depriving the poor and backward sections of education,” he alleged and demanded the government release the pending scholarships and fee-reimbursement for the students without delay.

He also urged the government to take steps to improve the basic amenities at the government schools in the district. The SFI leader also demanded the government hike the mess and cosmetic charges of the students of the residential schools and hostels. “The government must take steps to construct the own buildings for the hostels and residential schools besides taking up renovation of old hostel buildings,” he added.

SFI Urban district secretary Bashaboina Santhosh, Kakatiya University secretary Veerabhadram and others participated in the protest.

