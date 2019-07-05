SFI stages dharna against scrapping of courses in Warangal

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Warangal Urban: Protesting against the scrapping of eight Post Graduate (PG) courses at the popular SR and BGNR government arts and science college (autonomous), Khammam, members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), Kakatiya University (KU) committee staged a dharna in front of the Pharmacy college on the KU campus here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, KU SFI Secretary Burra Veerabhadram said that differences between the college principal U Veerabhadraiah and college teaching staff had led to scrapping of the courses.

“While the principal wanted to appoint lecturers for the PG courses on contract basis, the degree faculty members were demanding that they should be allowed to teach the PG students,” he said.

He alleged that the State government was conspiring to privatise the education sector through this sort of action and demanded that the government must take immediate steps for the revival of courses at the college, which is known as mini-university in Khammam.