Shab-e-Qadr observed across Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city observed Laliat ul Qadr also referred as Shab-e-Qadr on Saturday night. The 27th night of the holy month of Ramzan is considered sacred as the holy ‘Quran’ was revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

To mark the occasion, special prayers were organized at most of the mosques in the city including the historic Mecca Masjid. Khateeb of the mosque, Maulana Hafez Rizwan Qureshi led the prayers.

Muslims spent their time at the mosques reciting the Quranic chapters and praying different verses as praying in the night is considered rewarding to the pious. At several mosques, the Tarawee recitation which began soon after sighting of the new crescent was completed. In Tarawee prayers chapters of holy Quran are read by the Hafez (one who memorized the Quran).

Huge crowds were witnessed at the Azizia Masjid Mehdipatnam, Vazir Ali Mosque at Fateh Darwaza, Shahi Masjid Bagh-e Aam, Chiran Palace mosque, Jamia Masjid Secunderabad, Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk and Jamia Masjid in Musheerabad.

Arrangements for ‘Sehri’ i.e. the predawn meal were also made by various mosque local committees and affluent people for the benefit of those staying in mosques and offering prayers.

The police made elaborate security arrangements by deploying additional forces at various mosques to ensure peace. Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other officers visited Charminar and reviewed the security arrangements.

