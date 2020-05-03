Shabbir Ali: the lethal striker of yesteryears

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: It was exactly 46 years ago — on April 30, 1974 — when India finished joint winners with pre-tournament favourites Iran in the football Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok.

Leading India to that spectacular finish was Hyderabad’s Shabbir Ali, who was a born leader. “It is still fresh in memory. We were rank outsiders, but we played like a champion team to share the honours with the strong Iran. After topping the group, we beat Singapore in the quarterfinals and then stunned hosts Thailand in the semifinals 2-1. In the final, India and Iran played a two-all draw,’’ recalls the 64-year-old striker, who scored five goals in the tournament.

For Shabbir there was no looking back. “I think the tournament was a huge confidence booster. My performance earned me a place in the senior team for the Merdeka Cup.’’

From playing his first match for Abbas Union FC, Darushifa, Shabbir rose to become the nation’s most lethal striker of the ball. He got attracted to the game at the age of nine years. “Initially my parents were reluctant to allow me the game but seeing my interest they finally relented,’’ said Shabbir, who went to represent Aliya High School (67-68) and City High School (69) in Subroto Cup.

However, he grew in stature. “Although I got offers from Calcutta clubs I joined Tata Sports Club because I had a good number of relatives in Bombay (now Mumbai) and also at the suggestion of Salam Saab.’’

Many were surprised with this decision and when he made to East Bengal after a five-year stint in Bombay, many felt he came bit late to Calcutta. “But I have no regrets. In fact, I had to wait for long period of time because of some technical issues before I could play for East Bengal.’’

By then Shabbir had established his career. Known for his opportunistic strike, he would dangerously lurk around the danger zone and once the ball landed near his periphery, this Hyderabad-born forward would baffle the opposition either with his deadly header or lethal strike with his legs. He carried his aura with sublime skills. “I somehow had the knack to beat the defenders and goalkeeper. It came naturally to me,’’ said the player turned coach.

The yesteryear forward said playing in Calcutta (now Kolkata) was different. “You could be a hero one day and villain the next time. The crowd was passionate about the game. In fact, many thought I would not succeed in Kolkata because of the conditions. The critics did not know that the Cooperage ground in Bombay was slushy during rainy season.’’

Although he played for East Bengal at the start, he enjoyed success at Mohammedan Sporting. During his captaincy, in 1983-84, the club won 9 trophies including back to back wins in Federation Cup.’’ That was the high point of my career.’’

Having represented India till 1984, Shabbir played about 100 matches and scored 35 goals before turning coach in the 90s. Shabbir guided Mohammedans to the top as they swept titles to become the ‘champion club of India’ in 90-91 season. Shabbir also helped Bengal regain the Santosh Trophy for successive years in 2010 and 2011. “It was a special moment as Bengal won the national title after 11 long years.’’ He was bestowed with Dhyan Chand Award in 2011 although strangely he never got Arjuna Award. Shabbir continues to enjoy the role of a coach and the last assignment was with the Telangana State team.

