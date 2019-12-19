Shadnagar encounter: Families move SC

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: The family members of the four rape suspects in the Shadnagar rape-murder case, who were later killed in an exchange of fire on December 6, filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday, requesting a probe into the encounter by an independent agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Requesting that the agency should probe the case under the supervision of a Commission appointed by the Supreme Court, the relatives also urged to register a murder case under Section 302 of IPC against the police personnel who were involved in the encounter.

Jollu Naveen, Jollu Siva, Chinthakuntla Chennakesavalu and Mohammed Arif were accused of raping and killing a veterinary assistant surgeon and later burning her body at a culvert in Chatanpally village in Shadnagar on November 27. The police arrested the four and later took them into their custody for further investigation. The quartet was killed in an exchange of fire at Chatanpally on December 6.

The four petitioners were Jollu Lakshmi, mother of Naveen; Jollu Rajayya, father of Siva; Chinthakuntla Kurmanna, father of Chennakesavalu; and Pinjari Hussain, father of Arif, said advocate PV Krishnamachary.

According to Krishnamachary, as the police were fully responsible for the encounter, the State was bound to provide adequate compensation and damages to the families of the deceased.

Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Telangana Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police and Shadnagar Inspector were also named as respondents in the petition. Krishnamachary said the petition was yet to be admitted in the court.

