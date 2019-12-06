Shadnagar encounter: Victim’s family thanks Cyberabad Police

By | Published: 1:24 pm 1:25 pm

Hyderabad: The family of the Shadnagar rape-murder victim have thanked the Cyberabad police for ‘instant justice’. Responding to the killing of the four suspects near Chatanpally culvert in Shadnagar, her mother said: “We have been shattered since the day we lost her. We still have not got over the horror. She was the one taking care of us and also managing the household work.”

“My daughter’s soul will now rest in peace,” she said, fighting back her tears. She requested the government to bring in stringent laws to punish such offenders.

The victim’s sister also appreciated the police.

“Within nine days of her death, her killers too have been killed. This lessens our pain and angst,” she said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father said that it was only when instant justice is given to the victims that such incidents are not repeated. There will be deterrence in the perpetrators, he said.

“Only when they are punished immediately, others with such intentions will not commit offences. If they were alive, they would have harassed more girls and women,” he said, adding that if not for his daughter, they would have targeted another girl.

He suggested that the police should respond swiftly during such incidents and take up awareness programmes at the school and college level.

