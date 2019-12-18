Shadnagar kidnapper wanted a child to raise: Cops

By | Published: 7:58 pm 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police investigating Tuesday’s kidnap of a four-year-old girl said the suspect Ravi had kidnapped the infant with an intention to raise her as his daughter. Following opposition from his wife and the news being telecast on news channels, he had surrendered the girl before the police.

Ravi (28), a labourer from Srinagar Colony in Shadnagar, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he saw Snehitha playing near her house with her elder brother and other children. He found her crying and he stopped his motorcycle and enquired with her.

“As she did not stop crying, he promised to buy chocolates for her and took the child on his motorcycle. Though he initially did not have any intention to take her home, after going for some distance, he decided to take her home,” police said, adding that he was married for four years and had no children yet.

However, when Ravi took the infant to the house, his wife opposed him. “While he was adamant and wanted to keep the child at his house only, his wife asked him to return the kid to her parents. The couple had an argument over the matter. In the meantime, their neighbours, who learned about the kidnap incident televised, informed the quarrelling couple that Ravi’s visuals were being aired on TV,” officials said, adding that fearing the consequences, he then handed over the child to the police station and surrendered.

Officials said the kidnap was not pre-planned and that Ravi had no criminal history. He was produced before the court on Wednesday, which remanded him in judicial custody.

It was around 4 pm on Tuesday that Snehitha was playing in front of her house when Ravi abducted her. Then, the alerted other children had immediately informed her parents who approached the Shadnagar police. After registering a case of kidnap, police launched investigation. Special teams were formed to trace the child while footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings were examined and released to media houses and on social media as well to identify the kidnapper.

