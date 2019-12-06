Watch: Shadnagar rape-murder suspects shot dead while trying to escape

Hyderabad: All the four suspects in the Shadnagar rape-murder case were allegedly killed in a police encounter near Chattanpally in Shadnagar in the wee hours of Friday.

Police sources said the incident occurred between 3 am and 5 am when the Cyberabad police took the suspects to the place of offence for a scene reconstruction.

The SIT, consisting of the Special Operations Teams, took the suspects from the Central Prison in Cherlapally to the Chatanpally culvert. It was during this , that the four suspects reportedly tried to escape from the spot.

Sources said they were shot at when the suspects were trying to snatch the weapons from the police personnel and charge on them.

Cyberabad police commissioner V.C.Sajjanar visited the spot.

