Shafath, Gusti Noria reap rich in Telangana Open Shooting Competition

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: Gusti Noria and Nawab Shafath Ali Khan returned with five and three gold medals respectively in the first Telangana Open Super Big Bore Shooting Competition organised by Telangana Rifle Association at Sanghi Nagar on Sunday.

Winners: Double barrel telescope/optic sight rifles .375 calibre magnum and above (dbbl) running target men individual: 1. Nawab Shafath Ali Khan (Telangana) 28/40, 2. Aminuddin Ahmeduddin Owaisi (Telangana), 3. Wasif Hasan Lateef (Telangana); Double barrel open sight rifles/.375 calibre magnum and above (dbbl) running target men individual: 1. Vikram Bhatnagar (Delhi) 32/40, 2. Gusti Noria (Telangana), 3. Mujahid Alam Khan (Telangana); Single barrel telescope/optic sight rifles .375 calibre magnum and above (sbbl) running target men individual: Rahul Rao (Telangana) 33/40, 2. Wasif Hasan Lateef (Telangana), 3. Nawab Shafath Ali Khan (Telangana); Single barrel open sight rifles .375 calibre magnum and above (sbbl)

running target men individual: 1. Gusti Noria (Telangana)30/40, Vikram Bhatnagar (Delhi), Dr S Haider Khan (Telangana); Double barrel open sight rifles .375 calibre and below, running target men individual: 1. Faisal Sheikh (Uttar Pradesh) 27/40, 2. Vikram Bhatnagar (Delhi), 3. Amit Sanghi (Telangana); Single barrel telescope/optic sight rifles .375 calibre and below, running target men individual: 1. Viqar Ahmed Shafeeq (Telangana) 30/40, 2. Faisal

Yousufuddin (Telangana), 3. Rahul Rao (Telangana); Single barrel open sight rifles .375 calibre and below, running target men individual: 1. R Gowtham (Karnataka) 9/40; Single barrel telescope/optic sight .375 calibre magnum and above duelling target men individual: 1. Nawab Shafath Ali Khan (Telangana) 37/40, 2. Wasif Hasan Lateef (Telangana) 36/40, 3. Viqar Ahmed Shafeeq; Single barrel open sight rifles .375 calibre magnum and above duelling target men individual: 1. Nawab Shafath Ali Khan (Telangana)34/40, 2. Vikram Bhatnagar (Delhi), 3. Gusti Noria (Telangana); Single barrel telescope/optic sight rifles .375 calibre and below duelling target men individual: 1. Mohd Nizamuddin (Telangana) 96/100, 2. HR Mahesh (Telangana) 92/100, 3. Nawab Shafath Ali Khan (Telangana); Single barrel open sight rifles .375 calibre and below duelling target men individual: 1. Gusti Noria (Telangana) 78/100, 2. Abhijitsingh V Jadhav (Maharashtra), 3. Sudhanshu Roy (Telangana); Double barrel open sight rifles .375 calibre and below duelling target men individual: Gusti Noria (Telangana) 34/40, 2. Anil Lad (Karnataka), Vikram Bhatnagar (Delhi); Best maintained rifle of the country – double barrel rifle (dbbl) calibre 470: Westlex Richards by Gustinoria; Best maintained rifle of the country – single barrel rifle (sbbl) calibre 375: Mauser owned by Dr Sabir Ali Khan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .