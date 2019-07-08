‘Shah fomenting violence in Telangana’

By | Published: 12:49 am

Karimnagar: Former MP and senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader B Vinod Kumar on Monday said fomenting violence in Telangana State was the main agenda of Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah.

Shah, while launching the BJP membership drive in Hyderabad recently, reportedly asked partymen to create Bengal like situation in Telangana. “Being a Home Minister, it is not proper on part of Shah to make such provocative statements,” the TRS leader said at a media conference here.

Pointing out that ruling and Opposition party workers were killing each other in Bengal, he said the people of Telangana would never allow the BJP to create a similar situation in the State in their attempt to capture power in the 2023 elections.

Telangana protagonists including TRS who achieved Statehood in a peaceful manner without resorting to violence, however, will not remain silent spectators if such attempts were made, he said.

Both TRS as well as the then Congress government had not encouraged violence during Telangana agitation. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was determined to achieve Telangana without violence.

Referring to Shah’s comments that he would visit the State every month and send a Minister every fortnight, Vinod Kumar welcomed the decision. The State government has no problem if Union Ministers wanted to visit the State to lay foundation stones for developmental works and inaugurate completed works, he said.

The TRS leader wanted Shah to first send Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to visit Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects and give national project status for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

DPR (detailed project report) of 3,000 kilometres National Highways in the State were submitted to the Union government. He wanted road Transport and Highways Minister Nithin Gadkari to clear the file and lay foundation for them by visiting the State.

He also wanted Railway Minister Piyush Goel to sanction Kazipet Railway coach factory. Informing that Telangana was against PPP (public and private partnership) proposed by the Centre, he said coach factory should be established by Railways.

TRS leader wanted Sadananda Gouda to inaugurate Ramagundam Fertilizer Corporation Limited and other Ministers could take part in other programme in the State. However, Shah’s agenda was to create violence in the State by deploying Ministers, he alleged.

Commenting on BJP State president Laxman’s statement to wage street agitations, he asked as to what was the need for street agitations instead of fundamental agitation. He refuted Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy’s comments that K Chandrasekhar Rao had prevented the sanction of national status for Kaleshwaram Project at the time of AP division. Congress party, which accorded national status to Polavarm, betrayed Telangana people by denying the same to Kaleshwaram.

