Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 27 years of his Bollywood debut on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to his fans with a bike stunt — a la his entry scene in his maiden film Deewana. Khan’s Deewana released on June 25, 1992. To mark the “awesome” occasion, the actor shared on his Twitter page a video in which he recreated his debut scene with the song Koi na koi chahiye playing in the background.

In a message in the video, he said: “Hi guys, I want to say a big thank you for 27 years in Indian cinema, which is exactly half my life time on Earth. I have been trying to entertain you for over 20 years, and sometimes I have succeeded, and many times I have failed. So I want to thank you for bearing with me for so many years since I came on a motorcycle in a film called Deewana singing Koi na koi chahiye and rode right into your hearts. And you not only allowed me right into your hearts, but also allowed me to stay there for so many years. Thank you very much.” The actor also had a message for his fans to ride safely.

“It’s a coincidence that my friends from a motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in Deewana 27 years ago. I am going to give it a shot, but this time there’s a difference. I will make sure I am wearing a helmet. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike,” the actor said.