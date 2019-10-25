Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t think of himself as a star

By | Published: 5:56 pm

I am ugly — this was Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction when he saw himself on the screen for the first time, and decided to ditch his plan to get into acting. The superstar says he still has a “hard time” believing his rise to fame, and says he doesn’t think of himself as a “star”.

“I don’t want to show off, but I am genuinely a dream come true. I am a lower middle class boy, an orphan, who got into the city of glamour, became a movie star and the world showered me with love. This only happens in dreams. I never thought of it,” said Shah Rukh.

“I still have a hard time believing it. I never think of myself as a star, sometimes I have to behave like a star, which is not interesting. But I love my job,” he added. The cine icon ventured into Bollywood with Deewana in 1992 after doing TV serials Fauji and Circus.

The superstar has won epithets like “King Khan”, “Baadshah” and “King of Romance” thanks to films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Pardes. He is also known for projects such as Swades, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and My Name Is Khan.

“When I saw myself for the first time on screen, this was for the rushes. Rushes are dailies. You shoot the scenes and you see the negatives. That was the time when we had negatives. So, I was looking at Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman rushes in RK Studio. And I realised I am so ugly.”

Recalling his memory, he shared, “My hair was so bad! I was doing pathetic acting in front of actors such as Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla. Around 4ish, there used to be a flight of Air India that offered 25 per cent discount. I used to get those tickets back in the days. In fact, producers too would book tickets that had discounts.

I bought one and went to airport realising that I cannot be an actor. However, Juhi and Aziz (director Aziz Mirza) convinced me saying ‘Final would be better’. However, they lied. I never looked better. I kept looking bad.

But I feel extremely fortunate as people have loved me so much. I remember initially one of the big things for me was that ‘Main Dilli wala hoon aur Dilwala hoon.’ Everybody here (in Delhi) treats me like their own. I have always said I can never feel like a star here. I only come for love here,” he said.