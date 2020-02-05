Shah Rukh Khan shares Shakira’s Super Bowl performance

By | Published: 4:00 pm

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of his all-time favourite singer Shakira from her power-packed half-time performance at the Super Bowl 2020. In the picture which was originally shared by Shakira on her Twitter account, King Khan termed the singer as his all-time favourite and her performance as absolutely entertaining.

The 54-year-old shared the picture on Twitter along with a caption that read, “So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite.” In the picture, the 43-year-old Shakira is seen clad in a red dress shaking a leg with the backup dancers during her smashing halftime performance.

Shakira’s performance sizzled up further when Jennifer Lopez joined the stage with her hit number ‘Waiting for Tonight, followed by the latter’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muniz, who led a performance of ‘Let’s Get Loud. Shakira then took the stage with the song ‘Waka Waka.