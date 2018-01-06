Shah Rukh Khan thanks audience for making ‘Zero’ feel like a hero

By | Published: 2:45 pm

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his fans for showering love and appreciation to the teaser of ‘Zero’.

The teaser of his first creative collaboration with director Aanand L Rai released on the first day of 2018.

The teaser shows Shah Rukh Khan essaying a vertically challenged man, dancing away at a party. The teaser ends with a dialogue in which he talks about people call him a ‘zero’ and how he amplifies the lives of others if he stands behind them.

“Thank you all for making ‘Zero’ feel like a hero. Sometimes our importance in life is not who we are, but what we make others become by our presence in their lives. Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ stands for that. ‘Zero’ 20 million,” SRK tweeted.

The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as ‘Paagal’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Awaara’ and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone. His disability does not stop him to live a happy life.

The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, but the teaser does not divulge anything about their roles. The actors had last featured together in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.