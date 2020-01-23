Shah Rukh’s epic reply to fan who wants to rent room in ‘Mannat’

By | Published: 3:23 pm

Shah Rukh Khan gave an epic reply to a fan seeking to rent a room in the superstars bungalow, Mannat, during an open chat with fans on Twitter. On Wednesday afternoon, SRK invited fans with a tweet: “Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions…then I have to go and face myself…and maybe shave too.” Soon, fans were flooding the actors with questions, as a result the hashtag #AskSRK trended on Twitter throughout Wednesday.

During the chat, a fan asked how much would he need to shell out to get a room for rent in SRK’s lavish bungalow Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The superstar replied saying that can be achieved only by 30 years of hard work.A fan asked: “If you weren’t famous, what would you be up to right now?” He replied that being famous is not a job: “I would do the very same things I do around the house. Being famous is not a job it’s a byproduct of the work you do sometimes.”

Replying to another fan who quizzed what SRK plans to do in the new decade, he wrote: “I have reserved it for the best movies of my life.” A fan shared a photo of himself riding a bike, which features a picture of the actor, and asked him: “What do you think about my bike.? Is it cool?” The actor immediately advised the fan to wear a helmet!Another fan randomly asked if he would like to share any advice for students of chemistry. To this, SRK tagged his Main Hoon Na co-star Sushmita Sen and replied: “Please direct this question to my chemistry [email protected]”.

A female fan expressed her heart out and tweeted: “Might seem a little cheesy but I really really love you Shahrukh”. SRK didn’t disappoint her and instantly responded saying: “I like cheese.”

A young fan expressed: “I’m at the age of Suhana and I wanna an advice from you! can you do it for me please”. The superstar advised: “Don’t let any negativity uninspire you in your journey. U r beautiful because of who u are.”

Another fan quizzed: “How do you work on changing your voice for every character you play — It always differs in each movie. Also how difficult is it to modulate your voice?” The actor explained: “Glad you asked this. I try my best but not always succeed. Our voice box is an amazing tool… u have to learn how to control it.”

Not only fans, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also had a question for Shah Rukh. Riteish asked: “What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam?” Replying to this, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Whenever you are sad hungry or angry… cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game.”

After chatting with fans for almost an hour, he signed off with the note: “Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply…may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all”. IANS