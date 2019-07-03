Shahalibanda library in need of revamp

By | Published: 1:33 am 1:45 am

Hyderabad: Libraries in general are considered a place where people can get to read story books. But the library itself has a story to tell to the world, tales of its long existence, contribution and stories of bibliophiles.

One of the popular libraries in the city is the Shahalibanda library located on the Gowlipura Road. In its 57th year of existence, the library is most sought after in the old city when it comes to preparing for examination, casual book consultation, newspaper and magazine reading.

The library was started on 15 August 1963 in premises leased out by a local society and since then, continues to run from the same place. With a collection of over 70,000 books in English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and Telugu, the Grade I library registers around 220 to 250 footfalls on any working day.

Students sit and prepare for the college exams while others spend whole day to take up challenging competitive examination, says V Kishan Kumar, a retired government employee. “Magazines and competitive examination books are in huge demand. Two decades ago, there used to be mad rush and often more than one person wanted the same book. So it used to be the discretion of the librarian to whom to allot it,” he recalls.

Mohd Abdul Hakeem, a regular to the library for several years and a resident of Shahalibanda, says the library had contributed immensely in the upliftment of local people here. “Many of the students who used the library for preparation of competitive exams like civil services, Group I and Group II services and other competitive exams, successfully shaped their careers,” he says.

Several youngsters from Shahalibanda, Lal Darwaza, Moghalpura, Falaknuma and Uppuguda still visit the library. “The rush is more whenever notifications are issued for various government job,” points out Chief Librarian, K V Muneswara Rao,

He says the library gets 22 newspaper every day and 54 periodicals. “Newspaper section witnesses several senior citizens dropping here during the evenings and browsing the content. Several senior citizens although are not able to properly walk, they come to the place. It shows there attachment to the place,” he says. The library has a membership of 5,000 people.

History has the building which houses the library, was an ‘Air Raid Protection Shelter’ and later converted into the book house.

However, to the dismay of many, the library is in need of some revamp to stay in tune with the changing and challenging times. A regular to the library points out at the need for paying attention to basic facilities such as water and electricity.

