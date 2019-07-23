Shahbaz Ahmed Khan’s determined fight against Heera Group

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: For the last seven years, Shahbaz Ahmed Khan (52) has been leading a battle against Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik and her aides for allegedly cheating gullible people in the name of Ponzi schemes.

Starting from Hyderabad and Telangana, he has now developed a network of the victims of the Heera Group in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, ensuring that complaints were lodged against Shaik from all these places. The journey, since 2012, has not been easy, he says.

More than support, it were threats that came in, mostly trying to intimidate him with dire consequences if he continued to extend solidarity to the victims.

Speaking to Telangana Today here, Khan says he will continue to fight, come what may.

“I am working to help the community of people who invested lakhs of rupees in the Heera Group of Companies. I am not scared of anyone. The Almighty will take care of me and there is no question of going back,” he asserts.

On the City Police withdrawing security after first providing it anticipating threat perception, Khan says the police had sent him a notice after providing security for a few days.

“The police sent a notice asking me to pay Rs 82,590 towards monthly Personal Security Officer (PSO) charges. I was not interested in paid security. Subsequently, the security was withdrawn,” he says.

On forming the Heera Victims Association and bringing all the victims under one platform, Khan says the response was overwhelming.

“Victims from other States are in touch with me regularly to discuss the future action plan. We are now working as a team,” he says, adding that they were still trying to get the government take steps to order a CBI probe into the scam.

On whether he foresaw an end to the battle soon, Khan says he is not sure about when it would end but he is determined to continue.

“I began this in 2012, assisting victims of the Ponzi schemes. I will continue to fight until justice is rendered to them,” he states.

