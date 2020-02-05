Shaheen Bagh may be turned into Jallianwala Bagh after Feb 8: Owaisi

By | Published: 3:25 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday expressed his suspicion over the government using force to clear the Shaheen Bagh stretch where an agitation has been ongoing since over 50 days against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While speaking to ANI over phone, Owaisi was asked that there are indications from the government that after February 8, Shaheen Bagh will be cleared.

In reply, he said, “Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister gave a statement to ‘shoot a bullet’. The government must give an answer as (to) who is radicalising.”

Further speaking about NPR and NRC, Owaisi said, “Government must give a clear cut answer that till 2024 NRC will not be implemented. Why are they spending Rs 3900 crore for NPR? I feel this way because I was a History student. Hitler during his reign conducted census twice and after that he pushed the jews in a gas chamber. I don’t want our country (to) go in that way.”