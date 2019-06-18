Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani visit Hyderabad to promote ‘Kabir Singh’

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 10:20 pm

With Kabir Singh set to hit theatres on June 21, the lead pair Shahid Kapoor who reprises the character made popular by Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani made a quick trip to the City of Nizams to promote their film. Talking about the film, Shahid said, he was pretty excited to be in the city. Kiara, who looked pretty in a orange asymmetrical dress said, she felt very comfortable

working with Shahid.

She also revealed that she has more exciting projects lined up after Kabir Singh. Shahid was also all praise for actor Vijay Deverakonda who starred in the original and expressed his desire to meet him. He shared that he really liked the original movie and appreciated Vijay’s hard work and said that it’s not easy acting in a remake and he found it challenging. The lead pair then made their way to Prism Club & Kitchen in Gachibowli for a meet-and-greet with their fans.