Shahid’s work ethics prove that he’s a thorough professional: Gowtham

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is known to be someone who doesn’t settle for anything less than perfection and doesn’t let anything come in his way of delivering his commitments. His spectacular year of 2019, which was full of breaking box office records, stands testimonial to that. The actor, who has been shooting in Chandigarh for his much awaited film Jersey, didn’t flinch when the temperature dropped to uncomfortable degrees.

The cast and crew of Jersey shot nonstop in December till the New Year arrived in what many called the coldest December ever in Chandigarh! As committed as he is, the box office disruptor not only gave his shots impeccably but also set a great example by completing his outdoor scenes in the biting cold without complaining. actor who was shooting for the film till year the, took a break of five days during which he shot for brand endorsements and spent time with his family in Mumbai, before he leaves for another mammoth schedule of the film in Chandigarh. Like a true professional, Shahid made sure that he completes everything in time, so no one suffers & things so smoothly as planned. The actor made a point that he utilizes his to spend with his family which once that he’s the ultimate family man one should take inspiration from.

Director Gowtham Tinnanuri is all praise of Shahid. He says, “Shahid is a thorough professional. Most the shoot during December till the end was in outdoor or live locations where we all where in 3-4 layers of clothing, but Shahid gave his best and didn’t let the dropping temperature come in his way of giving his 100 percent.”

Producer Aman Gill says, “Everyone could feel the winter getting severely cold, especially in the night where temperatures dropped to 2 degrees, but Shahid was focused and didn’t let himself or anyone in the unit get affected by the coldest winter ever. As a thorough professional, he knew the importance of finishing the shoot within the allocated time and he did that.”

Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film releases on August 28 this year.