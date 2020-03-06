Shaikpet Sarai in Hyderabad now open for tourists

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The nearly 400 centuries old Shaikpet Sarai located a few kilometres away from the historic Golconda Fort will now be opened for tourists and research scholars.

The Department of Heritage, Telangana, who has control over the Qutb Shahi era complex, is open to the idea of allowing research scholars and tourists to have a glimpse of the guest houses of yore.

“Those interested in visiting this Sarai have to contact our office. We will allow them inside to have better understand and appreciate the structure,” said an official of the Department of Heritage.

The Shaikpet Sarai was constructed in 16th century and the compound includes a magnificent mosque and mausoleum. The two storied arch structure has 16 rooms and a big hall. The rooms had adequate space to house three persons and shelves to keep lamps or their belongings.

Historian M A Qayyum said the guest house complex was built by Qutb Shahi rulers for the convenience of traders and travellers visiting the Golconda province then.

“The location for construction of the Sarai was chosen by the administrators as it was located on the way to Bidar Sultanate. It was constructed around mid-16 century,” he said.

The mosque located in the Shaikpet Sarai compound and the adjacent mausoleum is fine examples of the constructions during the Qutb Shah era. The mosque has three domes and arches while the adjacent mausoleum is a granite structure. There are inscriptions in Arabic language on the outer surface and inside the mausoleum.

The Department of Heritage is planning to take up more conservation works at the complex.

“Few years ago we took up renovation of the structures inside the Sarai. Still a few more works are to be undertaken. Proposals for the works have already been sent to the government,” said Ch Madhavi, Assistant Director, Department of Heritage Telangana.

Sorry state of Sarais in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad had many Sarais or guest house complexes dating back to Qutb Shahi and Nizam era. However, apathy has resulted in several of these structures crumbling over the decades.

Actually, a Sarai was constructed by the then rulers to facilitate travellers and merchants who visited the kingdom or crossed over the province to reach some other destination.

The guest houses were constructed mainly outside the gates of the Golconda Fort and later the Hyderabad city. As the gates to the fort / city used to closed down at evening only to be opened by the vigilant guards the next morning, those arriving in later hours were accommodated in these Sarais.

Historian Mohd Safiullah said, during the Qutb Shahi era, a security system was in place wherein the visitors to the Golconda or later Hyderabad were accommodated till their visit was approved. “A qiladar (security officer) would clear their request to enter the fort or the kingdom and till then they were asked to wait. The Sarai also meant as a stay facility for travellers during the night. The system continued during the Nizam era as well,” he said.

There are no exact details on the total number of Sarais that existed in the Qutb Shahi or Nizam era but a few have survived the vagaries of time – some in dilapidated condition and some converted into commercial spaces.

For instance, at Aliabad Sarai located enroute to Falaknuma Palace, Karwan Sarai near Maisamma Temple on Karwan road and Mia Misk Sarai at Puranapul bridge, the rooms of the complexes have been converted into shops and traders conduct business.

“Authorities over the decades have not bothered to take up conservation works at either of the places for reasons unknown. Of late, the structures are in run down condition,” points out P Anuradha Reddy, INTACH member.

Another important landmark of the city, the Tipu Khan Sarai or the Nampally Sarai as it is locally referred, was constructed by Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam.

The Kacheguda railway station had a guest house constructed by the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan but there is no sign of this guest house now.

The caretaker of Sarai then used to allow guests stay free for first three days and later collected a nominal fee from them.

The oldest of the Sarai is at Hayatnagar on the eastern side of the city. Built by Hayat Bakshi Begum, daughter of the city founder, Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, it was used mostly by those going to Machilipatnam. It had 130 rooms with a big veranda and a mosque. This guest house is a protected monument now.

A few communities also constructed guest houses during the olden days to allow those visiting the city to avail free accommodation or at nominal price. One such was the constructed at Hussainialam referred as the ‘Bohra Sarai’.

