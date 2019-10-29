Shakib Al Hasan banned for two years from all cricketing activities

By | Published: 6:43 pm 6:45 pm

Dubai: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the provisions of the code, Shakib chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020.

It was reported earlier that Shakib could face a lengthy ban for not reporting a corrupt approach.

“I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches,” Shakib is quoted as saying by the ICC.

“The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance. Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did, Shakib said.

The ICC said that the charges levied on Shakib are:

1. Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

2. Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

3. Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.