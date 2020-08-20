Shakira hits 30-million mark on YouTube

Washington: Adding another feather to her hat, singing sensation Shakira has surpassed the 30-million mark on YouTube.

According to Billboard, the Colombian star reached 30 million subscribers on her official artist channel, joining a group of 15 other artists to do so, as she rises on YouTube’s Global Top Artists chart.

Having a billion views in songs like ‘Chantaje’, ‘Can’t Remember to Forget You’ featuring singer Rihanna and ‘Waka Waka’, the 43-year-old singer has made it to number 55 on the tally trailing behind fellow hitmaker Nicky Jam who arrives at number 49.

The Grammy Award winner’s latest video ‘Me Gusta’ with Anuel, which was released March 6, raked in more than 100 million views in a matter of five months, cited Billboard.